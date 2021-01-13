News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Staff and residents at Suffolk care home among first to receive vaccine

Jasper King

Published: 3:58 PM January 13, 2021   
A resident receives the covid vaccination at Alice Grange Care Home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Staff and residents at a Suffolk care home have told of their delight at receiving the Covid vaccine.

The reality of being given the vaccine has lifted staff and residents' spirits after a year that has proved challenging.

Alice Grange Care Home at Kesgrave is run by Barchester Healthcare and is one of the first homes to receive the vaccine.

Andrea Crowley, general manager at Alice Grange Care Home. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

General manager Andrea Crowley said: "My team have been magnificent in how they have risen to every challenge during this pandemic and we are proud to play our part in this next essential phase to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.”

One resident, Margaret, 81, said: “It was organised very well and I am glad to see everyone getting it at once.”

Penny, a staff member at Alice Grange, said: “I am so pleased to be given the vaccine. It will help to keep our residents safe, and is the first step in getting things back to normal and having a buzz of visitors in the home once again."

