Staff and residents at Suffolk care home among first to receive vaccine
- Credit: Barchester Healthcare
Staff and residents at a Suffolk care home have told of their delight at receiving the Covid vaccine.
The reality of being given the vaccine has lifted staff and residents' spirits after a year that has proved challenging.
Alice Grange Care Home at Kesgrave is run by Barchester Healthcare and is one of the first homes to receive the vaccine.
General manager Andrea Crowley said: "My team have been magnificent in how they have risen to every challenge during this pandemic and we are proud to play our part in this next essential phase to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.”
One resident, Margaret, 81, said: “It was organised very well and I am glad to see everyone getting it at once.”
You may also want to watch:
Penny, a staff member at Alice Grange, said: “I am so pleased to be given the vaccine. It will help to keep our residents safe, and is the first step in getting things back to normal and having a buzz of visitors in the home once again."
Most Read
- 1 Revamp of historic Lowestoft Post Office agreed
- 2 Holiday park drug dealer ordered to pay back £25,000
- 3 New vaccination centre will open to cope with demand across Waveney
- 4 First look at £30m care home complex planned for town
- 5 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 6 Blatant Covid-19 rule-breakers will face fines, police say
- 7 Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney
- 8 Busy road closed with diversion in place for gas works
- 9 Covid's tragic death toll in Suffolk revealed
- 10 'Truly a credit to our profession' - nurse honoured with prestigious award