'No black hole' - MP reveals two new vaccine centres in towns

Jasper King

Published: 11:47 AM January 22, 2021   
vaccine

More vaccine centres are expected to open across the area in the next few weeks. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has hinted two more vaccine centres will open next month in Beccles and Harleston.

Speaking at a Bungay Town Council meeting on Thursday, January 21, Mr Aldous addressed concerns from  Judy Cloke at East Suffolk Council that Waveney had become a "black hole" for lack of vaccine centres.

Only one-third of over 80s in Suffolk have had their first dose - the lowest figure in England.

peter

Peter Aldous highlighted there are plans to open more vaccine centres. - Credit: UK Parliament

But Mr Aldous said: “I’m going to have to become defensive here as there is no black hole. Norfolk and Waveney is doing better in terms of giving out vaccines than Suffolk.

“We already have the James Paget Hospital, Kirkley Mill and Sole Bay.

“We are lining up another site for Beccles next month, perhaps at Worlingham Pharmacy, but this still needs the thumbs-up from NHS England.

“We are also looking at another site in Harleston.

“Volunteers from BECS are also driving the elderly who have accessibility issues getting to Reydon.”

Coronavirus

