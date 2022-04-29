Visually impaired teen set to take on 21-mile walking challenge

Ryan is set to take on a 21 mile walk in May with his college friends. - Credit: Ann Reid

A visually impaired teen from Lowestoft is set to take on a 21-mile walk with other students from East Coast College's Lowestoft campus as part of the Duke of Edinburgh award.

Ryan Dabdoub, 16, had a difficult start to life after being born at just 24 weeks old after his mum had Hellp Syndrome, a pregnancy complication that affects the blood and liver.

Last year, he completed a gruelling challenge of walking 8.5 miles from his home in Kirkley to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Ryan at the finish line at James Paget University Hospital last year. - Credit: Jasper King

And this year he has the aim of walking 21 miles over two days raising vital funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

His proud mum Ann Reid said: "Ever since last year's walk Ryan has wanted to raise money again.

"Through the college him and some of the other foundation students were signed up to the Duke of Edinburgh challenge and as part of this there is a walk of 21 miles over two days.

"It will be a challenge for many of them because they have a range of disabilities.

"But they will have teachers along the way with them at all times and it will be a great challenge for them all."

The walk will involve walking from East Coast College Lowestoft campus to Kessingland and back on the first day.

The second day will involve walking from East Coast College Lowestoft campus to Hopton and back on the second day.

"He can't wait to do this walk and he is absolutely driving it forward," Ms Reid said.

"He has been walking around college getting people to donate to his fundraiser which is great.

"Friends, family and the community have all been so supportive as well.

"Our initial target for the fundraiser was £300 but we have already smashed that and have already hit the £600 mark.

"This isn't the end for Ryan. He just loves smashing targets and raising money for worthy causes."

Ryan's walk will take place on May 12 and May 13.

People can donate to Ryan's JustGiving Page here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RyanandEastCoastCollege with all proceeds going to the RNIB.