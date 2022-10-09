News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Top baby names in east Suffolk revealed

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:03 AM October 9, 2022
Oliver and Olivia have become the most popular baby names in Norfolk. Photo credit should read: Andr

Olivia and George were the top baby names in east Suffolk in 2021. - Credit: PA

The most popular baby names in east Suffolk have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) this week announced the top names in the district for 2021.

In the east Suffolk district, 18 girls were born with the name Olivia - mirroring the national trend for England and Wales which found Olivia to be the most popular girls name in 2021, claiming top spot from Amelia.

There were also 21 boys born in east Suffolk who were given the name George.

Nationally, George proved to be the third most popular name in England and Wales, behind Noah and Oliver.

George was, however, the most popular boys name in the east of England, followed by Noah, Oliver, Arthur and Leo.

