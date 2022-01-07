Woman's health tips after incredible body transformation

A woman from Lowestoft has gone through an incredible body transformation after losing five and a half stone in just 35 weeks.

Emma Boakes, 44, from Lowestoft is 5.5 stone lighter in just 35 weeks after joining her local Slimming World group and is celebrating her recent target achievement.

Emma before her weight loss. - Credit: Emma Boakes

It comes after a recent study from the University of Lincoln found that people who are supported to lose weight in a group environment not only lose more weight than those who choose to lose weight without support – they can also increase their mental toughness.

Professor Peter Clough, technical director at AQR International, developed the 4Cs model of mental toughness: challenge, commitment, confidence and control which is heightened when in a group environment.

Ms Boakes said: “The first week I went to the group I knew I needed a complete lifestyle change, the group members welcomed me straight away and my consultant explained everything to get me started.

"That first week I lost 7lb and it kept going, within three months I had achieved my two stone award.

"Each week the group inspired me to keep going learning to break down my weight loss and set smaller mini goals which built my confidence.

"This meant I could achieve my target weight and other members inspired me with different recipe ideas and new foods that I could enjoy.

"I didn’t stop going out but I learned to control the things that challenge me like ditching the alcohol for sparkling water and lemon. Without the group I wouldn’t have achieved what I have.”

Emma Boakes after her weight loss. - Credit: Emma Boakes

Emma has also made a huge change in her activity levels, saying: “Other members also inspired me to try new things with my activity too.

"I started small with walks, nothing too much and worked my way up.

"Now, along with other members from our group, I take part in the local park run too.

"It has enabled me to do something really close to my heart too.

"In October I ran 50 miles in the month in aid of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Charity something very dear to me as my dad is unwell with this.

"We raised an incredible £1,000 for the charity too, a huge achievement I’m really proud of.”