Air ambulance responds after youngster hurt in equestrian accident

A youngster was taken to hospital after being injured in an equestrian accident.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just before 5pm on Monday, September 12 after the youngster was hurt near Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled to the scene at 4.54pm as the critical care team assisted the EEAST team with the young patient who was "involved in an equestrian accident," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said the helicopter was landed near to the scene.

The EAAA spokesman said: "Doctor Kieran Smith, critical care paramedic Luke Chamberlain and supervisor doctor Nicola Ebbs gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care including administering advanced pain relief.

"The HEMS crew accompanied the patient by land ambulance to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."