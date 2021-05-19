'Charming' man died after 'tragic' drugs overdose in pub toilets
- Credit: Archant
A "much-loved hero" accidentally overdosed in a Wetherspoons pub toilets, minutes after walking in.
Henry Hall was found by two members of the public collapsed in a cubicle at the Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft, shortly after 6pm on September 19.
The 42-year-old died suddenly after injecting cocaine, an inquest into his death heard on Wednesday, May 19.
In a statement read to the hearing at Suffolk Coroner's Court, Mr Hall's mother Judith Hall said: "Henry wanted to live life on the edge and never feel safe. He saw himself as a James Bond-like figure.
"Yes, he had his vices, but he was highly intelligent, charming, eccentric and a person who never hurt anyone.
"He just wanted to help people and be seen as a hero, which he was recently when someone he knew took an overdose and he saved their life.
"He was much-loved by his family and will always be our hero.
"About 5pm I spoke to him and he seemed upbeat, telling me what a wonderful day he'd had playing tennis with his new partner.
"Later that day we received the news from the police that no parent wants to hear."
Mr Hall, of St Peter's Street, Lowestoft, had previously studied to be a doctor, and later a teacher, as well as working as a lab assistant in hospitals in London and teaching English in China.
He also opened a boat building workshop at Ellough Industrial Estate.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called by staff to the pub, where Mr Hall was identified through their test and trace system and CCTV, which showed him walking straight to the toilets upon his arrival.
Senior coroner Nigel Parsley concluded Mr Hall died a drug-related death.
He said: "The staff at the pub and the ambulance service did as much as they possibly could for Henry.
"They didn't give up on him and provided the treatment he needed. Unfortunately, despite 34 minutes of advanced life support and resuscitation efforts, it wasn't possible to bring Henry back.
"There is no evidence at all to suggest he intended his death. This was a tragic accidental overdose."