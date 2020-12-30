Views sought on how historic town hall could be restored
- Credit: Historic England
Transformation of a historic town hall site has taken another significant step forward.
People in Lowestoft are being urged to share their thoughts on how a restored Town Hall could be used by the community.
The grade II listed Town Hall in Lowestoft has been vacant and unoccupied since spring 2015.
But it could be set for a brighter future as a scheme progresses to revitalise the historic building, owned by Lowestoft Town Council (LTC), with a community focus.
Back in March, it was recommended a creative industries hub be established within the building following a Historic England-commissioned report.
Wedding ceremonies and receptions, exhibitions, craft markets, live music, conferences and events were just some of the ideas proposed as part of a £3.5m transformation of the High Street site.
In July, LTC successfully obtained a grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund to help “develop plans for the Town Hall”, which includes business planning and audience development.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 2 Demand for answers over towns' worst flooding in 50 years
- 3 Police investigating arson attack after Peugeot set alight
- 4 Eleven Covid-related deaths at Norfolk hospital in two weeks
- 5 Views sought on 1,300 new homes in landmark Garden Village
- 6 Investigation closed after cyclist jumped from bike before car ran over it
- 7 Investigations continue after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung
- 8 After the floods: Dehumidifiers, living upstairs, and wellies indoors
- 9 New business grows from Covid-19 redundancies
- 10 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
And now, an online survey has been launched as the town council seeks views on what the public would like to see in a "restored town hall in Lowestoft".
Alan Green, Mayor of Lowestoft, said: "We are requesting that the public share their thoughts on how the Town Hall could be used by the community.
"An online survey has been produced to gather your ideas and suggestions for this space, the information provided will help decide the detailed plans that will go forward in funding applications in the future."
A town council spokesman added: "Lowestoft Town Council has commissioned the development of a business plan for the Town Hall, looking at how it should be used in future.
"As part of this work, we'd like to know what you think, what services and facilities you'd like to see in there.
"The significance of the community’s engagement will affect this historical space’s future."
With previous research being taken into account, the responses will help the town council "determine how the building should be restored and developed, how it should be run, and what it will do for the town once it's completed".
The town hall development survey is open until the end of January 2021 and is accessible through the town council's website, its Facebook page or via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LowestoftTownHall