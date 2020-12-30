Views sought on how historic town hall could be restored

Published: 6:00 AM December 30, 2020

Transformation of a historic town hall site has taken another significant step forward.

People in Lowestoft are being urged to share their thoughts on how a restored Town Hall could be used by the community.

The grade II listed Town Hall in Lowestoft has been vacant and unoccupied since spring 2015.

Lowestoft town hall following the completed installation of artworks on 50 panels at the site. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

But it could be set for a brighter future as a scheme progresses to revitalise the historic building, owned by Lowestoft Town Council (LTC), with a community focus.

Back in March, it was recommended a creative industries hub be established within the building following a Historic England-commissioned report.

Wedding ceremonies and receptions, exhibitions, craft markets, live music, conferences and events were just some of the ideas proposed as part of a £3.5m transformation of the High Street site.

In July, LTC successfully obtained a grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund to help “develop plans for the Town Hall”, which includes business planning and audience development.

And now, an online survey has been launched as the town council seeks views on what the public would like to see in a "restored town hall in Lowestoft".

Alan Green, Mayor of Lowestoft, said: "We are requesting that the public share their thoughts on how the Town Hall could be used by the community.

Mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green speaking on VJ Day 2020. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"An online survey has been produced to gather your ideas and suggestions for this space, the information provided will help decide the detailed plans that will go forward in funding applications in the future."

A town council spokesman added: "Lowestoft Town Council has commissioned the development of a business plan for the Town Hall, looking at how it should be used in future.

"As part of this work, we'd like to know what you think, what services and facilities you'd like to see in there.

Lowestoft Town Hall. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"The significance of the community’s engagement will affect this historical space’s future."

With previous research being taken into account, the responses will help the town council "determine how the building should be restored and developed, how it should be run, and what it will do for the town once it's completed".

The town hall development survey is open until the end of January 2021 and is accessible through the town council's website, its Facebook page or via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LowestoftTownHall











