HMS Tyne pays visit to Lowestoft
One of the Royal Navy's busiest vessels in the Fleet visited Lowestoft today.
HMS Tyne was seen coming in to Lowestoft Harbour today at 11am on Wednesday, August 25, with the Naval Liaison Officer (NLO) docking up at 11.30am.
The Tyne is based in Portsmouth but is traditionally associated with the borough of North Tyneside.
It is one of the busiest vessels of the Fleet, out at sea 300 out of 365 days a year.
A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: "It's been a long time since Tyne last visited Lowestoft, the Commanding Officer will call on the harbour master and the council leader or mayor - it's a standard mark of respect ship's captains pay when they visit ports or bases which are not their own."
HMS Tyne left Lowestoft at 5pm and headed back to London.
The Naval Liaison Officer and Commanding Officer (CO) visited the Mayor's office at Lowestoft Town Council at 3pm.
