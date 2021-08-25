News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

HMS Tyne pays visit to Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:16 PM August 25, 2021    Updated: 6:32 PM August 25, 2021
hms tyne

HMS Tyne coming in to Lowestoft Harbour. - Credit: Mick Howes

One of the Royal Navy's busiest vessels in the Fleet visited Lowestoft today.

HMS Tyne was seen coming in to Lowestoft Harbour today at 11am on Wednesday, August 25, with the Naval Liaison Officer (NLO) docking up at 11.30am.

HMS Tyne

HMS Tyne coming in to dock at Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Tyne is based in Portsmouth but is traditionally associated with the borough of North Tyneside.

It is one of the busiest vessels of the Fleet, out at sea 300 out of 365 days a year.

hms tyne

HMS Tyne docked up in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said:  "It's been a long time since Tyne last visited Lowestoft, the Commanding Officer will call on the harbour master and the council leader or mayor - it's a standard mark of respect ship's captains pay when they visit ports or bases which are not their own."

royal navy

L to R - Naval Liaison Officer Charles Perrett, HMS Tyne Lt Cdr. Ben Costley-White, Dep Mayor Cllr. Nasima Begum, Town Clerk Shona Bendix - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

HMS Tyne left Lowestoft at 5pm and headed back to London.

The Naval Liaison Officer and Commanding Officer (CO) visited the Mayor's office at Lowestoft Town Council at 3pm.

bearer

HMS Tyne Lt Cdr Ben Costley-White lays a wreath at the Royal National Patrol Service Memorial in Belle Vue Park, Lowestoft with Leo Whisstock RNPSA national secretary and standard bearer, Cllr. Nasima Begum and Charles Perrett. - Credit: Mick Howes


Most Read

  1. 1 Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub
  2. 2 McDonald's in Norwich runs out of milkshakes amid nationwide shortages
  3. 3 Rare photos capture Lowestoft trawlermen out at sea in the 1960s
  1. 4 Extra police patrols target anti-social drivers near Lowestoft retail park
  2. 5 Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and Waveney as rush hour begins
  3. 6 Missing Lowestoft 29-year-old found in Essex
  4. 7 RNLI lifeboat launched to rescue two men and dog at sea
  5. 8 Increased patrols around popular park in Lowestoft
  6. 9 Former shop with Banksy art taken off market so owner can 'look at options'
  7. 10 Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Road South in Kirkley, South Lowestoft.

Suffolk Constabulary | Live

Man's death 'unexplained' after body found in south Lowestoft property

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Fun at the beach and splash pool area at The Boulevard Leisure Centre in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

New splash pool attraction unveiled at Lowestoft park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A masked robber armed with a hand gun demanded cash from a shop worker at Young’s Convenience Store in Lowestoft. 

Video

Robber armed with handgun demands cash from shop worker

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

East of England Ambulance Service

Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon