HMS Tyne pays visit to Lowestoft

Published: 5:16 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 6:32 PM August 25, 2021

One of the Royal Navy's busiest vessels in the Fleet visited Lowestoft today.

HMS Tyne was seen coming in to Lowestoft Harbour today at 11am on Wednesday, August 25, with the Naval Liaison Officer (NLO) docking up at 11.30am.

HMS Tyne coming in to dock at Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Tyne is based in Portsmouth but is traditionally associated with the borough of North Tyneside.

It is one of the busiest vessels of the Fleet, out at sea 300 out of 365 days a year.

HMS Tyne docked up in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: "It's been a long time since Tyne last visited Lowestoft, the Commanding Officer will call on the harbour master and the council leader or mayor - it's a standard mark of respect ship's captains pay when they visit ports or bases which are not their own."

L to R - Naval Liaison Officer Charles Perrett, HMS Tyne Lt Cdr. Ben Costley-White, Dep Mayor Cllr. Nasima Begum, Town Clerk Shona Bendix - Credit: Mick Howes

HMS Tyne left Lowestoft at 5pm and headed back to London.

The Naval Liaison Officer and Commanding Officer (CO) visited the Mayor's office at Lowestoft Town Council at 3pm.

HMS Tyne Lt Cdr Ben Costley-White lays a wreath at the Royal National Patrol Service Memorial in Belle Vue Park, Lowestoft with Leo Whisstock RNPSA national secretary and standard bearer, Cllr. Nasima Begum and Charles Perrett. - Credit: Mick Howes



