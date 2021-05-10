Empty town centre shop sells at auction

Published: 11:09 AM May 10, 2021

A vacant town centre shop and maisonette that closed two years ago has been sold at auction.

The prestigious family-run business Holgates menswear closed its doors in Lowestoft in 2019.

Having been marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the prominent shop on London Road North sold for £128,500 at an online auction last week.

The town centre shop and maisonette closed with the retirement of owners Carol and Martin Pettit, who had run the well known men's clothing retailer for 23 years together with their son William and daughter Elizabeth.

Before this, it had been owned by Len Stolliday, who had the business for about 30 years.

Prior to that Holgates survived a German Dornier Do 17 bombing raid in February 1941 that flattened the pub Clarendon Stores next door.

Holgates was damaged but remained open for business, as three people were killed and 11 injured during the raid, which also destroyed the Old Public Hall in London Road North and a chip shop in St Peter's Street.

Having been empty for a couple of years, the three-bed maisonette in Lowestoft sold at an online auction last Wednesday, May 5.

