Empty town centre shop sells at auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:09 AM May 10, 2021   
The empty Holgates menswear store, which will be auctioned off next month.

The empty Holgates menswear store, which is set to be auctioned off next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A vacant town centre shop and maisonette that closed two years ago has been sold at auction.

The prestigious family-run business Holgates menswear closed its doors in Lowestoft in 2019.

Having been marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the prominent shop on London Road North sold for £128,500 at an online auction last week.

Inside the former Holgates menswear store.

Inside the former Holgates menswear store. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The town centre shop and maisonette closed with the retirement of owners Carol and Martin Pettit, who had run the well known men's clothing retailer for 23 years together with their son William and daughter Elizabeth.

Holgates in Lowestoft, which is closing down. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Holgates in Lowestoft, which is closing down. Pictures: Mark Boggis - Credit: Archant

Before this, it had been owned by Len Stolliday, who had the business for about 30 years.

Prior to that Holgates survived a German Dornier Do 17 bombing raid in February 1941 that flattened the pub  Clarendon Stores next door.

Holgates in Lowestoft, during the1960s. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Holgates in Lowestoft, during the1960s. Pictures: Mark Boggis - Credit: Archant

Holgates was damaged but remained open for business, as three people were killed and 11 injured during the raid, which also destroyed the Old Public Hall in London Road North and a chip shop in St Peter's Street.

You may also want to watch:

Having been empty for a couple of years, the three-bed maisonette in Lowestoft sold at an online auction last Wednesday, May 5.

It was sold for £128,500 last week.





Lowestoft News

