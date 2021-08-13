Fire crews called after horse gets stuck in waterlogged ditch
Published: 4:54 PM August 13, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Fire crews were called to a road in Oulton Broad after a horse became stuck in a waterlogged ditch.
Two crews from Lowestoft South were called to the scene on Hall Road, Oulton Broad at 1.55pm on August 13.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in an animal rescue involving a horse that was stuck in a waterlogged ditch.
"The horse was rescued by use of lines and small gear."
A stop message was then received at 2.46pm.