Lowestoft Journal > News

Fire crews called after horse gets stuck in waterlogged ditch

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:54 PM August 13, 2021   
hall road oulton broad

It happened on Hall Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to a road in Oulton Broad after a horse became stuck in a waterlogged ditch.

Two crews from Lowestoft South were called to the scene on Hall Road, Oulton Broad at 1.55pm on August 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in an animal rescue involving a horse that was stuck in a waterlogged ditch.

"The horse was rescued by use of lines and small gear."

A stop message was then received at 2.46pm.

Lowestoft News

person