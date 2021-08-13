Fire crews called after horse gets stuck in waterlogged ditch

Published: 4:54 PM August 13, 2021

It happened on Hall Road in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to a road in Oulton Broad after a horse became stuck in a waterlogged ditch.

Two crews from Lowestoft South were called to the scene on Hall Road, Oulton Broad at 1.55pm on August 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in an animal rescue involving a horse that was stuck in a waterlogged ditch.

"The horse was rescued by use of lines and small gear."

A stop message was then received at 2.46pm.