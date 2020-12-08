House with asbestos left 'untenable' after fire fighters tackle blaze

Published: 10:46 AM December 8, 2020

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft, yesterday evening. - Credit: Google Maps

A house with asbestos has been left 'untenable' after a blaze which fire fighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue tackled.

Two crews from Beccles, four from Haverhill and two from Lowestoft South were called to the fire on Grosvenor Road in Lowestoft at 5.31pm yesterday evening (December 7).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the following.

He said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a house fire on Grosvenor Road in Lowestoft yesterday evening.

"The fire originated on the second floor of the property.

You may also want to watch:

"Asbestos was identified as present in the property and necessary precautions were taken.

"Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire but the building was left untenable.

"Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene."

Fire fighters left the scene at 6.59pm.