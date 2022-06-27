News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Bedroom left scorched after fire breaks out at Lowestoft home

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:38 AM June 27, 2022
The bedroom of a Lowestoft home was scolded in a house fire last night.

The bedroom of a Lowestoft home was scolded in a house fire last night. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

The bedroom of a Lowestoft home has been left scorched after a house fire in the town centre.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Sunday at a home in the town's Belvedere Road, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews used breathing equipment to enter the bedroom and extinguish the fire.

Three crews, one from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South stations, were called to the scene and used one hose and a covering jet to put out the fire, which left a bed completely gutted.

Following the incident, all of those living in the home were identified and it is not thought anyone was injured in the fire.

Crews left the scene at about 7.15pm.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft police

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The QD store in Lowestoft, which is marking its first anniversary back in the town with an event thi

Town centre QD set to close at end of the month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A Battle of Britain flypast will be taking place over Lowestoft today

Where you can see the Battle of Britain memorial flypast today

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A statue and water feature was unveiled with a splash by Stephen (Swampy) Berry

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Joy as new Peter Pan statue unveiled in popular park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon