Bedroom left scorched after fire breaks out at Lowestoft home

The bedroom of a Lowestoft home was scolded in a house fire last night. - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

The bedroom of a Lowestoft home has been left scorched after a house fire in the town centre.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Sunday at a home in the town's Belvedere Road, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews used breathing equipment to enter the bedroom and extinguish the fire.

🚨Incident🚨

At 18:37 this evening #GreenWatch along with On-Call from #LowestoftSouth and @NthLowestoft16 attended a building fire on Belvedere Road. Crews extinguished the fire within a bedroom using 4 BA, 1 hose reel and a covering jet. All persons accounted for. 🚒🚒🚒 pic.twitter.com/D66HqHUgXu — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) June 26, 2022

Three crews, one from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South stations, were called to the scene and used one hose and a covering jet to put out the fire, which left a bed completely gutted.

Following the incident, all of those living in the home were identified and it is not thought anyone was injured in the fire.

Crews left the scene at about 7.15pm.