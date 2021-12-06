One person treated at scene of house fire in Lowestoft
- Credit: North Lowestoft Fire Station
Six fire crews, alongside police and the ambulance service were called to a house fire in Lowestoft on Sunday night (December 5).
One crew from Wrentham, two from Great Yarmouth, one from North Lowestoft and two from South Lowestoft were called to the scene at 9.58pm at Howley Gardens.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed there is no known cause of the fire yet.
He said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bentley Drive, Lowestoft to attend to a house fire.
"The police and ambulance service were in attendance as well.
East of England Ambulance service was also present at the scene.
A spokesman added: “A senior paramedic attended the scene of a house fire in Howley Gardens in Lowestoft just after 10.45pm yesterday.
"A patient was assessed at the scene and did not require transportation to hospital.”
Suffolk Police assisted with traffic control.