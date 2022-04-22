New 1,300 home Garden Village development progresses

A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

Development of a new community near Lowestoft as part of a landmark garden village has moved a further step forward.

A major scheme to transform land north of Lowestoft with a new primary school, play areas and 1,300 homes was unveiled in January last year.

Now, further views are being sought on "the latest proposals" for the North of Lowestoft Garden Village, as Suffolk County Council unveils a virtual and public exhibition as part of a second consultation phase.

With leaflets delivered to neighbouring homes this week, it states: "Suffolk County Council is proposing to build a new community on some of its land known as North of Lowestoft Garden Village.

"The new community would include houses, parks, a new school, a new local centre and an area for jobs."

After a six-week consultation ran in January 2021 for the garden village, which could be built on 71 hectares of arable land near Corton, a second consultation will now run for the next eight weeks between April 22 and June 17.

During the first consultation, county councillor for the Gunton division in north Lowestoft, Keith Patience, raised concerns over "whether this is really the best place for a so-called ‘garden village’".

The latest consultation adds: "The feedback received from the first public consultation event has assisted in shaping the evolution of the Masterplan - including the importance of maintaining the distinct identity of Corton, ensuring that access and transport measures are appropriate to this location and managing the risk of odour from the nearby Anglian Water treatment works.

"Before the draft Masterplan is submitted to East Suffolk Council for formal comment, we are inviting members of the public to have their say."

With the proposed mixed use development on land majority owned by the county council, it comprises 1,300 homes - including 30 per cent affordable; up to eight hectares of land for business and commercial use; a new primary school and early years education provision; formal play areas and allotments; a local centre - including shops and community uses and Adult Care Services including both sheltered housing and care provision.

It adds: "An additional 23 hectares of land to the east of the site will be provided as new green space for outdoor recreation in the form of 'Suitable Accessible Natural Green Space (SANG)."

