Bid for 33 new homes in field sparks objections

Published: 6:30 AM February 6, 2021

The proposed site is located at the land to the north of School Road in Ringsfield Corner. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been unveiled to build 33 new homes, open space and a visitor car park in a field near Beccles, sparking opposition from local councillors.

The proposed site will sit opposite Ringsfield Primary School, in a field of 1.84 hectares of agricultural land.

The area comprises agricultural fields to the north and west, John John's Wood to the north-east, homes to the south-east and south-west, and the school to the south, opposite the site on School Road.

The outline application will be discussed at a planning committee meeting at East Suffolk Council next week.

11 objections have been voiced by Ringsfield and Weston Parish Council, centring on highways, flooding, ecology, landscape and environmental protection.

A spokesperson for Ringsfield and Weston Parish Council said: “Ringsfield and Weston Parish Council has considered the outline planning proposal and as it currently stands it has our total, complete and strongest objection for the following reasons.

"As this is the first major development in the local rural area, it is extremely important that rural development is carried out correctly and sympathetically or there is the risk it will destroy the rural landscape and village character.

"Specifically the development is designed to an urban density with the purpose of maximising profit through the housing count.

"Ringsfield Corner has approximately 75 houses within the village envelope, the proposal to add 33 houses in one condensed area, will represent a 50pc increase in the village housing number."

The proposed site sits on a flood risk 1 zone, which the Environment Agency defines as having a low risk of flooding.

But concerns have been expressed by the parish council about ditches overflowing in the area.

"The current boundary ditches are prone to flooding particularly as the area is clay based," it said.

"The proposed system has potential to overwhelm the ditches to the south of the proposed development with implications for the flooding of the school and residential properties."

Out of a total of 19 homes by the proposed site, eight have objected to the proposal and 11 have given no comment, none have approved.

The developer's agent has been contacted for comment.