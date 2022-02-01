Bid for 65 homes in village set for approval despite concerns

A visual impression of the scheme earmarked for land to the north of Chapel Road in Wrentham. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

A scheme that could see more than 60 new village homes built looks set to be given the green light despite access and traffic concerns being raised.

Plans centring around the development of 65 homes, landscaped open space and other infrastructure on land to the north of Chapel Road in Wrentham near Lowestoft and Beccles is being recommended for approval.

A scheme lodged by agents Chaplin Farrant Ltd on behalf of the applicant Cripps Developments Ltd will be voted on at a meeting of East Suffolk Council’s Planning Committee North next Tuesday, February 8.

Councillors will be told planning officers recommend approval of the proposed development earmarked for 11.91 acres (4.82 ha) of land.

Land to the north of Chapel Road in Wrentham proposed for the development. - Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd

A planning report to councillors states: "This is an allocated site within the Waveney Local Plan for the residential development of approximately 60 dwellings and open space.

"The development will include a range of single storey and two storey dwellings in a mix of

forms ranging from one to four bedrooms with a 30pc provision of affordable housing.

"Open space is proposed to the south west of the site, which includes an equipped Local Area for Play (LAP)."

A number of objections from local residents were raised citing overdevelopment, parking and traffic concerns, with Wrentham Parish Council also objecting.

The planning report adds: "Third party objections raise the concern that there is not sufficient facilities in the village to support this growth, such as there not being a primary school.

"It is noted that the county council have requested a contribution for both primary and secondary school transport costs of £192,800 which will be secured through the S106 legal agreement.

"The development will generate a 15pc proportion of Neighbourhood CIL which will be transferred to the parish council to spend on local infrastructure needs and this is a benefit of the development."

It adds: "The parish council and third party concerns regarding Highways has been taken account of and mitigated against in the proposals which include improvements to the Highway with the inclusion of a village entry sign to slow traffic coming into the village."

The application is recommended for approval with conditions.