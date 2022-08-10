Former independent B&B transformed into five-bedroom home

Abbe House, on London Road South, which has been converted into a five-bedroom home after years of being a guesthouse - Credit: Google Maps

For generations, they have welcomed countless holidaymakers to the coast.

But now, Kirkley's iconic Victorian guesthouses are finding a new lease of life, with another former B&B transformed into a stunning five-bedroom home.

Abbe House Hotel, on London Road South, has been converted into a residential home after decades of use as a B&B.

The property, as a B&B, had first been placed on the market around 12 months ago, but received no "reasonable" offers to take on the business.

East Suffolk Council approved the plans on Tuesday, August 9, after a change of use application was lodged with the northern planning committee.

A report for councillors prepared ahead of the meeting said: "The property has been on the market with no interest in taking it on as a guest house, and it is not considered that the loss of 3/4 bedrooms of tourist accommodation would adversely impact upon the tourism offer within the town and the wider district.

"Furthermore, the proposal will also result in a reduction in the demand for parking on-street, and potentially reduce the impact on neighbours due to decreased activity at the site."

Lowestoft Town Council had also recommended approval, while no comments had been received from consultees or neighbours.

No structural changes have been proposed for the building, either inside or out, which is in a conservation area and has no on-site parking.

The building stopped working as a guesthouse in April.

The application was referred to the committee as the owner is a close relative of the chair of East Suffolk Council, Jenny Ceresa.

The transformation is the latest in a string of closures for independent guesthouses in the area, including the closure of Somerton Guest House, on Kirkley Cliff, last autumn.

At the time, outgoing owners Ursula Jones and Brian Rogerson saying that since 2013 "so many" B&B's have disappeared from the town's landscape - with only a handful of "small, hard working" B&B's remaining.