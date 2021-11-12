Banksy mural to be removed from Lowestoft building

The Banksy mural has been boarded up at the former Lowestoft Electrical building. - Credit: Mick Howes

A Banksy mural which has attracted countless visitors to Lowestoft is to be removed by the building's owner.

Banksy's Great British Spraycation proved a huge boost to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth earlier this summer as the coastal resorts bounced back from coronavirus disruption and welcomed holidaymakers from around the UK.

But now, one of the most popular pieces in Lowestoft town centre is to be removed within days.

The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

On the corner of London Road North and Regent Road, on the side of the former Lowestoft Electrical store, artwork of a young child building a sandcastle with a crowbar has delighted crowds since its appearance in August.

The sand has long blown away from the piece, which will also soon be leaving public view.

Concerns were raised on Friday morning when the artwork, which was covered with a protective screen after Banksy confirmed he was behind the works, was hidden behind boards.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: "We have spoken with the landlord of this property who has confirmed the artwork is being removed."

It is not yet clear what the London-based owner of the building plans to do with the artwork, which is expected to be removed on Sunday, November 14.

They had previously taken the building off the market after the confirmation, before relisting it at £500,000 - an increase of £200,000.

After a scheme to convert the building into three ground floor retail units and eight flats to the first and second floors was approved by East Suffolk Council in May 2020, work started last month.

Back then, estate agent Danny Steel - of Steel & Co Commercial Property Services, based on Lowestoft High Street, had said: "The man who owns the property now has contractors in there doing the conversion work, and it has now been taken off the market."

It is hoped that work to the empty store will be completed by the "end of the spring or the early summer next year".