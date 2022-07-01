Bid to demolish countryside home to build church

The home is near to the A47 Yarmouth Road - Credit: Google Maps

A new church could be built near Lowestoft if plans to demolish a countryside home are given the go-ahead.

The home, at 365 Yarmouth Road, was bought by a member of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC) community with a view to obtain planning permission for a new church hall on the land after congregation numbers increased.

A proposal has now been lodged with East Suffolk Council to demolish the home and replace it with a new house and church hall.

In a design and access statement by MDPC Planning Consultants on behalf of the applicants, Colville Gospel Hall Trust, they said the proposed church hall would be "a modest single storey structure designed and modelled on similar schemes elsewhere, such as Long Road and Chestnut Avenue in Lowestoft".

The report adds the hall would be in use on Sunday and Monday evenings for communion, gospel sermons and prayer, with an estimated congregation size of around 30 people - most of who live within walking distance.

It states: "Since 2013, the PBCC congregation has grown 20pc across the wider Lowestoft area, with there now being 48 of the congregation within 2.5 miles of the proposed site and 33 of these being within less than one mile.

"The Lowestoft PBCC community number more than 180 and gather for communion and prayer services in groups of around 30.

"Presently, seating has been reduced to adjust for social distancing because of the pandemic.

"There has been a pressing need for an additional church in order for them to fulfil communion services and other services such as gospels, funerals or weddings."

There will also be 13 car parking spaces, as well as overspill parking available.

The proposal will be discussed by Lowestoft Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening, July 5, who will then send a recommendation on the scheme to East Suffolk Council who, as planning authority, will have the final say at a later date.