Former butchers shop in Lowestoft is sold at auction

Published: 4:27 PM October 22, 2021

The former butchers at 38 Norwich Road, Lowestoft - a three-bed terraced house - is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former family butchers that has planning permission to be converted into self contained apartments has sold at auction.

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft - a three-bed terraced house - has been vacant for a number of years.

But after going under the hammer at an online auction on Wednesday, October 20, the former butchers shop with living accommodation was sold.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the terraced property - which has planning permission to convert to three self-contained apartments - had a guide price of £80,000 to £100,000, plus fees.

The property description from the auctioneers said it was an "enormous opportunity".

It stated: "This former shop has been vacant for a number of years but is now ready for conversion into residential accommodation.

"Some clearance and preparation work has been commenced however the property would suit the experienced investor or builder to complete the modernisation."

It was sold on a freehold tenure for £90,000.



