Proposal to demolish care home and build new one

The site of the proposed new care home on Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Maps

A two-storey, 26-bed care home could be built - if the go ahead to demolish an existing home is given.

It has been proposed that the construction of the facility will replace a current house and care home at 44 Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad.

Whilst it is considered the proposal won't affect the character of the area, or have an impact on highway safety, Oulton Broad Parish Council has objected to the plans.

But developers argue the construction of the care home will provide much needed additional care home bed spaces as identified in the local plan in a highly suitable location.

A spokesperson for Oulton Broad Parish Council said: “Oulton Broad Planning Committee made virtual comments and would like the following comment.

"We can understand the need for this building, but we are concerned over the neighbour's very strong objections, this is from an existing bungalow to a very large two-storey building that extends all the way down the boundary. Therefore we would like to recommend objection”

22 objections to the proposal have so far been raised and main concerns expressed are that the new care home would look out of character for the area, the overdevelopment of the site and fears this would lead to a precedent of other development on the road.

If plans are accepted, the demolition of the existing care home and adjacent house would go ahead and the construction of a two-storey care home facility would come in its place.

The care home has been designed in a ‘u’ shape with a central garden area, grounds to the rear and parking and entrance area to the front.

The building would be spilt between single and two stories, with the two storey elements predominantly along the front and partially towards the northern boundary, with single storey along the rear projection.

The proposed care home would have a footprint of approximately 1025sqm.

The care home would include 26 bedrooms with en-suites, lounges and day room, dining room, cafe and kitchen, mangers office, nurse stations, staff room and admin office, salon, stores, plant room, and laundry room, outside amenity space and 11 on-site parking spaces.

Plans will be discussed at next week's planning committee meeting (north) at East Suffolk Council.