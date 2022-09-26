'New lease of life': Joy as care home garden area is transformed
- Credit: Dunelm Lowestoft
A care home's garden has been transformed - thanks to the generosity of staff from a home furnishing retailer.
A major revamp of Blyford Residential Home's garden has seen the grounds turned into a tranquil space for residents to enjoy all year round.
The garden of the Lowestoft care home, on Blyford Road, has received an exciting spruce-up thanks to the team from the town's Dunelm store.
A spokesman for Dunelm Lowestoft, situated on Belvedere Road, said the store had "donated both staff time and products to improve the care home’s garden area and transform it into a tranquil space."
With the garden space "in desperate need of some TLC", care home staff have been keen to make it a more inviting space to help facilitate all-important visits between residents and their loved ones.
The makeover saw Dunelm store members visit the care home over a two-day period, and they were "armed with everything from cushions and snuggly blankets to terracotta pots, bird feeders and even a bug hotel" to make the space the ideal retreat for nature-loving residents.
The spokesman added: "Old pallets were also donated and upcycled into a modern new seating area with the Dunelm team members coming together to sand, build and paint the unique benches."
A spokesman for Blyford Residential Home added: “The staff and residents are so thankful for what you have done it's given the garden a new lease of life.
"The residents are really enjoying it especially in this beautiful weather we have had.
"The residents smiles say it all.”
The Dunelm spokesman added: “We were honoured to be part of this project.
"After such a challenging few years apart, visits with loved ones are more important than ever and so we’re so delighted to have helped create a wonderful space to enable many more of these to take place.”