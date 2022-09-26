News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Housing

'New lease of life': Joy as care home garden area is transformed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:22 PM September 26, 2022
The garden at Blyford Residential Home in Lowestoft

The garden at Blyford Residential Home in Lowestoft has been turned into a tranquil space for residents to enjoy all year round. - Credit: Dunelm Lowestoft

A care home's garden has been transformed - thanks to the generosity of staff from a home furnishing retailer.

A major revamp of Blyford Residential Home's garden has seen the grounds turned into a tranquil space for residents to enjoy all year round.

The garden of the Lowestoft care home, on Blyford Road, has received an exciting spruce-up thanks to the team from the town's Dunelm store.

A spokesman for Dunelm Lowestoft, situated on Belvedere Road, said the store had "donated both staff time and products to improve the care home’s garden area and transform it into a tranquil space."

With the garden space "in desperate need of some TLC", care home staff have been keen to make it a more inviting space to help facilitate all-important visits between residents and their loved ones.

The makeover saw Dunelm store members visit the care home over a two-day period, and they were "armed with everything from cushions and snuggly blankets to terracotta pots, bird feeders and even a bug hotel" to make the space the ideal retreat for nature-loving residents.

Blyford Residential Home Lowestoft

The revamped garden area at Blyford Residential Home in Lowestoft. - Credit: Dunelm Lowestoft

The spokesman added: "Old pallets were also donated and upcycled into a modern new seating area with the Dunelm team members coming together to sand, build and paint the unique benches."

Most Read

  1. 1 Inspectors find 'very high' use of physical restraint at SEND school
  2. 2 'Escape artist' dogs caught by police in Lowestoft
  3. 3 House of multiple occupancy near town centre set for auction
  1. 4 Teenager arrested after suspected cannabis and cash found in home
  2. 5 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
  3. 6 'Ravers' arrested after vehicle carrying 'large' bag of cocaine stopped
  4. 7 Environment Agency warn against swimming at five beaches due to pollution
  5. 8 Man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into wall
  6. 9 Chocolates sold at Tesco stores recalled after health risk discovered
  7. 10 'New lease of life': Joy as care home garden area is transformed

A spokesman for Blyford Residential Home added: “The staff and residents are so thankful for what you have done it's given the garden a new lease of life.

"The residents are really enjoying it especially in this beautiful weather we have had.

"The residents smiles say it all.”

The Dunelm spokesman added: “We were honoured to be part of this project.

"After such a challenging few years apart, visits with loved ones are more important than ever and so we’re so delighted to have helped create a wonderful space to enable many more of these to take place.”

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Pakefield beach is a dellightfully wild, rural fringe of Lowestoft. Photo: Lindsay Want

Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_wellwellwell_lowestoft_sep22

New bistro opening in Lowestoft already has plans for expansion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The New Taco Bell restaurant in Lowestoft town centre opens on September 21.

Food and Drink

'Say Hola!' New Taco Bell restaurant opening in coastal town

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Piers Colby at The Grit in Lowestoft.

New lease of life as former court rooms promote town's 'unique heritage'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon