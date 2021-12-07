Community rally together after fire rips through family home

The house in Howley Gardens, Lowestoft after a fire on Sunday night. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Neighbours of a family who had their home torn apart by flames have said they will rally to support them following on from the devastation.

Six fire crews, alongside police and the ambulance service were called to a house fire in Lowestoft on Sunday night (December 5).

A window remains burnt and open following the aftermath of the fire. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

One crew from Wrentham, two from Great Yarmouth, one from North Lowestoft and two from South Lowestoft were called to the scene at 9.58pm at Howley Gardens.

According to local residents, the house fire started in the attic and quickly spread throughout the house.

Belongings of the family could be seen burnt out by the house on Tuesday, December 7.

Belongings of the family burnt out by the fire outside. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Local residents say the family-of-five - a mum, dad and three teenagers - are currently staying elsewhere.

The tight-knit community of Howley Gardens said they will do everything to support the family following the devastation.

Val Rae, 80, has lived at Howley Gardens for the past 22 years and recounted what she saw.

Neighbour Val Rae, who witnessed the fire and hopes the community can pull together for the family who face a Christmas without their home. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

She said: "At around 10pm I heard voices out the front so I went to have a look.

"When I looked outside I saw fire engines and everyone was coming out their houses.

"The man who lives at the house was standing up against a lamppost absolutely distraught.

"The fire could be seen in the side window of the house, you could see flames through there.

"Billows of smoke were coming out of the roof.

"The fire engines left at around 12.30am and did an absolutely tremendous job."

Mrs Rae, hopes the community can pull together for the family who face a Christmas without their home.

Neighbour Val Rae describes seeing the fire which took place on Sunday evening. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

"We feel pity for the poor family that this has happened to," she said.

"We are a close knit group here and it is so awful to think this has happened to the family, particularly in the run up to Christmas.

"I dread to think what the near future holds for them.

"There are three young teenagers living there, so God knows how they are coming to terms with it all, you just can't imagine where you would start.

"All of us neighbours are here if they need us and we will do anything to help them."