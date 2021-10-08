Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast

Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021

The bungalow near Lowestoft is for sale with Brown & Co - Credit: Brown & Co

A bungalow set in five acres of farmland on the Suffolk coast has hit the market for £630,000.

Roes Farm Bungalow, in Corton, north of Lowestoft, is being marketed by estate agent Brown & Co.

The farmland is located between Corton and Hopton-on-Sea - Credit: Brown & Co

Included in the price tag is a three-bedroom bungalow with a large garden, grass paddocks with stable building and general-purpose farm building.

The price tag for the property is £630,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The property can be found in Coast Road, directly between the main village of Corton and Hopton-on-Sea.

The overall size of the property is five acres, including the bungalow and outbuildings - Credit: Brown & Co

Brown & Co said the farm is "well placed for the fantastic white sandy beaches of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston".

The price includes a barn used in the farm - Credit: Brown & Co

The estate agent also said the property is within walking distances of schools, shops and pubs — with tourist attractions such as Norwich city centre and the Norfolk Broads a short drive away.