Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021   
The bungalow near Lowestoft is for sale with Brown & Co

A bungalow set in five acres of farmland on the Suffolk coast has hit the market for £630,000.

Roes Farm Bungalow, in Corton, north of Lowestoft, is being marketed by estate agent Brown & Co.

The farmland is located between Corton and Hopton-on-Sea

Included in the price tag is a three-bedroom bungalow with a large garden, grass paddocks with stable building and general-purpose farm building.

The price tag for the property is £630,000

The property can be found in Coast Road, directly between the main village of Corton and Hopton-on-Sea.

The overall size of the property is five acres, including the bungalow and outbuildings

Brown & Co said the farm is "well placed for the fantastic white sandy beaches of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston".

The price includes a barn used in the farm

The estate agent also said the property is within walking distances of schools, shops and pubs — with tourist attractions such as Norwich city centre and the Norfolk Broads a short drive away.

