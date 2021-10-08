Gallery
Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
A bungalow set in five acres of farmland on the Suffolk coast has hit the market for £630,000.
Roes Farm Bungalow, in Corton, north of Lowestoft, is being marketed by estate agent Brown & Co.
Included in the price tag is a three-bedroom bungalow with a large garden, grass paddocks with stable building and general-purpose farm building.
The property can be found in Coast Road, directly between the main village of Corton and Hopton-on-Sea.
Brown & Co said the farm is "well placed for the fantastic white sandy beaches of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston".
The estate agent also said the property is within walking distances of schools, shops and pubs — with tourist attractions such as Norwich city centre and the Norfolk Broads a short drive away.
