Cost of living crisis: 'We are trying not to think about the future'

The cost of living crisis continues to escalate and is having a major impact on people from all walks of life. - Credit: PA/Jenny Evans

The cost of living crisis is continuing to be felt by households up and down the country.

Soaring energy bills on top of the rising food prices and record level highs for the cost of petrol have left many people feeling like they are on the brink.

We spoke to people about how the cost of living crisis is impacting them and ways they are trying to save money during this time.

Jenny Evans lives in Kirby Cane, south Norfolk with her family and has already come up with ways to save money in what promises to be a difficult winter.

Miss Evans already experienced price rises this year after her heating oil bill tripled over a matter of two weeks.

She said: "I'm fortunate enough to live in a two-salaried household.

"I recently moved into a job which is work from home and this is helping with saving fuel costs.

"Saving money on fuel means we as a family can spend more on grocery shopping each week.

"We are also getting our entire heating system changed from heating oil to an air source heat pump which will decrease our carbon footprint and help the environment.

"I think longer term this should help us as a family but I feel very sorry for those who are struggling to cope during this crisis."

Money is becoming a huge concern for families due to the soaring cost of living. - Credit: PA

Shari McKay lives in temporary housing in Lowestoft and is worried about the long-term financial implications for her and her seven children.

She said: "At the moment we are being housed in temporary accommodation so it isn't impacting us too much.

"We are currently only paying a weekly fee but eventually when we are placed in a permanent home we will have soaring bill costs and we'll be in the same boat as everyone else.

"It will be a case of choosing to feed my children or put the heating on particularly when next winter hits.

"I'm not sure what the impact will be until it really hits next winter.

"At the moment we are taking one day at a time and we are trying not to think about the future too much.

"I'm going to try and set up my own cleaning business and hopefully this will keep us above water when it all truly hits."