'Imagine three Chelsea tractors parked here': Anger at beach hut plan

Councillor's impassioned speech failed to block plans to create a new beach hut and parking spaces in a coastal town.

The approval of a second planning application made by the owners of a Southwold home will see a previously accepted proposal for a garage changed to create a beach hut and additional parking space to accommodate three cars.

The changes to Ferry Road were passed in a unanimous vote at Tuesday's meeting of East Suffolk Council’s planning committee north, despite fears of setting a precedent for disregarding the Southwold Neighbourhood Plan.

This application follows one made for a two-storey rear extension and detached garage approved in March. The beach hut will be closer to the house than the proposed garage, of similar size, and contain living space and bathroom facilities

Councillor Jessica Jeans of Southwold Town Council said: “The problem is the cumulative impact of these two applications.

“This application fails three of the parking policies in our neighbourhood plan: it doesn’t preserve biodiversity; and it does not preserve garden amenity space for existing and future occupants.

“Finally, it results in a car-dominated street space – you just have to imagine three Chelsea tractors parked next to this house."

The Southwold Neighbourhood Plan was introduced in February of this year, the product of six years’ work and consultation.

Ms Jeans suggested the beach hut would end up being used for holiday lets, although the officer maintained that letting the hut separately to the main building would breach rules.

Applicant Colin Thompson said: “We have absolutely no desire to let this property.

"It is a home myself and my partner built.

“I do not own a Chelsea tractor, and I certainly don’t own three of them.

“We have a one-year-old child, and the beach hut is intended to be a play area and a place to wash our dog when we come off the beach.”

The parking area will be paved with grass blocks, in which grass grows between the concrete elements, something which convinced some councillors would improve the biodiversity component of the plans.

Councillors such as Liberal Democrat councillor David Beavan, who represents Southwold, also pointed out that the extra parking space might improve the parking situation along Ferry Road by preventing further build-up on the road itself.

The final approval was in-line with officers’ recommendations.