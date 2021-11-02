News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News >

Empty properties to be brought back into use, says council

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:05 PM November 2, 2021
East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for housing, Richard Kerry

East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for housing, Richard Kerry - Credit: Paul Nixon/East Suffolk Council

Empty properties in east Suffolk are being brought back into use by the district council.

East Suffolk Council (ESC) is aiming to reduce unused properties as they are a wasted resource, often becoming a target or vandalism, arson, squatting, fly-tipping, and other criminal behaviour.

ESC reviews properties that have been empty for more than six months on an annual basis.

The review in October found a 23pc drop in properties empty for over two years and a 50pc decline in those empty for over six months.

Properties empty for over two years would provide quality housing to benefit the community.

You may also want to watch:

A successful example of this is 87 The High Street, Lowestoft.

The property in the Heritage Action Zone was empty for over six years, but has since been bought by ESC and is being converted into a block of flats for council tenants.

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services called as car crashes into shop
  2. 2 Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by Jaguar XE
  3. 3 Landlord takes on gruelling sit-up challenge for homelessness charity
  1. 4 Police dog catches suspected shed burglar in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Lowestoft care worker named Newcomer of the Year for industry in east
  3. 6 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
  4. 7 15-year-old boy arrested for theft of motorbike released under investigation
  5. 8 Spooky Saturday event hailed as 'amazing' with town centre transformed
  6. 9 Plans still in development for new 1,300 home garden village
  7. 10 Kawasaki motocross motorbike stolen during garage burglary

Councillor Richard Kerry, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Leaving properties empty long-term is not just a waste of a building, it can also have a hugely negative impact on neighbours and the community, attracting anti-social behaviour, vandalism and fly-tipping.

“It remains a priority to tackle the issue as it is one of the best ways the Council can meet the need for good quality housing in East Suffolk, however, it is not always straight-forward as properties can become unoccupied for a number of, sometimes complex, reasons.

"We are doing all we can to work with, and support, owners of long-term empty properties to help them return these to positive use, offering advice and assistance on bringing them back into use, including grants of up to £15,000.

"“If all other action fails, the Council would look to the use the range of powers available as a last result, including Compulsory Purchase Orders, to get a long-term empty property re-occupied.”

For more information on what help is available if you own a long-term empty property or to report a property which has stood empty for more than 6 months, go to www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/housing/empty-properties/

East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Allison Small Wayne Alden new Coffee Rush @ The Farm Lowestoft

New coffee shop transforms empty kiosk in north Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
East Point Pavilion Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

New operator to be unveiled for Lowestoft pavilion regeneration

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Gunton Hall (pictured) and Corton Coastal Village are searching for 23 new members of staff.

Hotels launch search for more than 20 new staff members

Sean Galea-Pace

person
east suffolk council

East Suffolk Council

Lowestoft man fined £2,000 for noise offences after warning

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon