New 'green' homes could transform 'underutilised' land

An impression of the homes earmarked for land at the back of 21, Birds Lane, Lowestoft. - Credit: ATTICAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES

A new "sustainable development" could transform underutilised land, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Proposals for four new "green residential dwellings" have been lodged for land to the back of 21 Birds Lane in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

A scheme centring around "construction of four, two storey Green residential dwellings (with green roof and solar panels and installation of ground source heat pumps)" was submitted to East Suffolk Council last month.

A design and access statement submitted by agents ATTICAD Architectural Design Services, on behalf of applicants Wheelbarrow developments, is currently "awaiting decision."

It comes after a previously proposed residential development, which consisted of an application for nine new homes on land at Wheelbarrow Farm to the back of 21 Birds Lane, was refused in June 2019 and subsequently dismissed on appeal in December 2020.

Now, a year on, the application for the "construction of four new green residential dwellings" has been unveiled with the site of the proposed development comprising "an ‘L’ shaped parcel of land."

The appeal site location plan. - Credit: ATTICAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES

With the proposed access to the site from Birds Lane "via a new 5.5m shared surface road" according to the applicants, it states: "This application seeks permission for a reduced quantum of development to address concerns."

With the proposed site area measuring 2062sq m, equating to 0.2062 hectares, the proposed scheme "comprises of four dwellings - two one bedroom dwellings, one two bedroom dwelling and one three bedroom dwelling."

It adds: "The layout will be a cul-de-sac.

"The applicant Wheelbarrow developments owns numbers 7, 9, 11, 15 and 21 Birds Lane and proposes to reduce the land behind each and retain these dwellings for immediate family members.

An impression of the homes earmarked at the back of 21, Birds Lane, Lowestoft, showing the rear elevations in a 3D view. - Credit: ATTICAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN SERVICES

"Development will be to the highest possible standards of design, enhancing the quality and distinctiveness of the area.

"It is visually attractive as a result of good architecture and appropriate use of green space within the development."

With green roofs and the use of plants in the "external amenity area" earmarked, it adds: "The proposed development would include the installation of Ground Source Heat Pumps and solar panels for each dwelling.

"Each car parking space would also benefit from an electric vehicle charging point."

It concludes: "The proposal seeks to positively redevelop the existing underutilised application site with a new sustainable development.

"The past applications and refusals of consent for development on this site have been noted and the design suitably crafted."