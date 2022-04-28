Have your say on proposed 1,300 home Garden Village

A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

Plans that could see 1,300 new homes, play areas and a new primary school created in north Lowestoft look set to be lodged later this year, it has emerged.

It comes as further views are being sought on development of a new community as part of a landmark garden village on land north of Lowestoft.

With Suffolk County Council unveiling a virtual and public exhibition as part of a second consultation phase for the masterplan last week, locals are being urged to have their say.

The latest eight-week exercise for the proposed North of Lowestoft Garden Village follows on from a consultation last year where locals were asked for initial views on a scheme earmarked to be built on 71 hectares of arable land to the west of Corton.

Of the proposed new 1,300 dwellings, 30 per cent would be classed as affordable homes, and there would be a retirement community comprising a care home/nursing home and extra care and/or sheltered dwellings.

A county council spokesman said: "The final number of homes to be provided will be confirmed within the subsequent planning applications that would follow the approval of the proposed Masterplan.

"The exact mix of employment is not known at this stage but it is anticipated a new business park will be created, providing space for business and investment in this part of the town.

"It is intended that an outline planning application will follow later in 2022."

Calling on people to have their say, Richard Smith, Suffolk's cabinet member for Economic Development, Transport Strategy and Waste, said: “The 2021 public consultation generated useful feedback both from the public and from statutory consultees.

“We now have a proposed Masterplan for the scheme and we want to hear what the public think.

“Any comments received during this process will be actively considered by the project team and will be incorporated where appropriate into the final version of the Masterplan.”

With the deadline for comments on the consultation being 4pm on Friday, June 17, for further details and to leave comments on the proposed Masterplan visit the North of Lowestoft Garden Village website.