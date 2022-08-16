Enjoy the wonders of hidden exotic garden at summer open days

Despite having no previous experience, Henstead Exotic Garden has grown into a tropical paradise attracting visitors from all over the world. - Credit: Andrew Brogan

A former insurance broker who sought fulfilment through his love and passion for plants has extended his two acre exotic garden as he prepares to welcome the public.

Andrew Brogan has opened the gates to his magical garden once again.

He says only around 10pc of his guests are local people, while the other 90pc are tourists who have travelled from afar.

Sit in the shed's made from 100pc recycled wood from fallen and dead trees, not cut down trees, and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee or homemade cake. - Credit: Andrew Brogan

Mr Brogan said: “You haven’t got to be interested in gardening to enjoy it.

“In fact, we are probably a garden for people who don’t like gardening.

“In this amazing hot weather we are having at the moment, it feels truly as though you could be lost in the Amazon, in remote India, or in the tropics in northern Australia - it's amazing."

Catching the eye of TV’s Alan Titchmarsh, who spent a day filming for Britain’s Best Back Gardens, the garden has also appeared on BBC’s Gardeners’ World, in a book on the best inspirational gardens across the world and was used as a backdrop for a photo shoot by the Daily Express.

"We have had national coverage but I would love for a more local audience to come and feel inspired by the magical exotic setting," Mr Brogan said.

The garden boasts a colourful mixture of exotic plants and trees including delavayi, the largest evergreen leaved magnolia that you can grow outside, eucalyptus trees, red banana trees from Ethiopia and phyllostachys vivax bamboo which grows over a foot everyday and up to 35ft tall.

The narrow path through the garden centre - potted plants seen in image have been grown in the garden and are on sale for guests to purchase exotic grown plants. - Credit: Andrew Brogan

Mr Brogan created the garden from scratch 14 years ago nestled away behind his 400-year-old cottage in Henstead.

"I had an idea of creating a fantasy world, a world where I could enjoy plants and escape nature and achieve fulfilment away from my boring insurance job.

"Having grown up in London I never had a garden nor space to grow things, so moving to the area enabled me the opportunity to be creative and turn dreams into reality."

Teas and homemade cakes are available and visitors can also buy potted plants from Mr Brogan’s garden.

The garden is open for guests every Sunday, and bookings can be made on his website.

"We want people to feel inspired and appreciate the beauty of my vision and see exotic plants which are very rare in our country," he said.

There are a range of cacti living in the Henstead exotic garden. - Credit: Andrew Brogan

The wooden sheds are all made from 100pc recycled oak wood from fallen and dead oak trees. - Credit: Andrew Brogan

The plants are thriving in the gorgeous heat we are having this summer. - Credit: Andrew Brogan