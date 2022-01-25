Green light to restore High Street shopfronts dating back to 1860s

Traditional shopfronts on a historic High Street look set to be restored to their former glory after plans were given the go-ahead.

A scheme was unveiled to reinstate "traditional shopfronts previously lost” at a prominent building on the High Street in Lowestoft that dates back to the 1860s or 1870s.

With plans submitted to East Suffolk Council in August last year, they centred around "reinstatement of traditional shopfront previously lost" at 136 and 137 High Street in Lowestoft.

The proposals featured the "Replacement of modern shopfront glazing and doors with new moulded window frames above a new timber panel stallriser and new glazed shopfront doors", with the "central door to residential flats to be a fixed timber panel door of similar proportions to new glazed shopfront doors."

Also included was "a new timber fascia and cornice across the top to align with 138 High Street, reinstatement of pilasters and consoles that mimic 138 High Street."

A design and access statement submitted by agents Purcell Architecture Ltd, on behalf of the applicant Kay Balls, said the building was previously one shop, but "is now three individual shops."

Previously a jewellers, it has also featured High Street stores and a record exchange and mart over the years.

Located in the North Lowestoft Conservation area, with the shopfronts comprising of "two bays", it added: "The Conservation Area Appraisal suggests the building may date from the 1860s or 1870s and was built by E F Crake, a jeweller."

With the front of 136-137 described as "the finest example of polychromatic brickwork in the Conservation Area", the scheme was approved under delegated powers in October.

136-137 High Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A report from a delegated officer at the council said: "The proposal seeks to re-instate a high-quality original feature within the Conservation Area and as such it would enhance the character and appearance of the area."

It recommended that "planning permission be granted" and in granting approval, a decision notice letter to the agents from the council stated: "Permission is hereby granted by East Suffolk Council."

Last month, a separate "non-material amendment" scheme was submitted by the applicants after planning permission had been granted.

This centred around "matters considered non-material in the respect of the overall scheme," and these were approved earlier this month under delegated powers.