Empty shop could be converted into house of multiple occupancy

Plans have been lodged to create a HMO on Norwich Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been lodged to transform an empty shop into a house of multiple occupancy in Lowestoft.

The proposed changes to the Norwich Road property, which is outside the town's conservation areas, will be discussed by Lowestoft Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday, February 15.

The plans involve converting the flat and ground-floor shop into an HMO for up to seven occupants, with extensions planned on the ground-floor and first floor.

A report prepared by the applicant's agent Windsor and Patania states: "The proposed development will optimise the use of the site by extending the ground floor, creating more space for an additional bedroom and a wide shared area for the future tenants, with a laundry-storage room in the basement.

"The bedrooms respect the minimum standard requirements and are provided with en-suites, where possible, to create a comfortable environment for the occupants to live in."

A final decision on the plans will be made by East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee at a later date.