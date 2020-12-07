Two local housing projects shortlisted for prestigious national awards

Published: 2:28 PM December 7, 2020

Two East Suffolk Council housing projects have been shortlisted for national awards. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Two local housing projects have been shortlisted for national awards.

The East Suffolk Stepping Home project and another project aimed to bring empty homes back into use have been shortlisted for the Public Sector Excellence (APSE) awards which celebrate the best in local government frontline services.

The Stepping Home project addresses housing issues which may delay a patient’s discharge from hospital, or which increase the risk of an avoidable hospital admission and has been shortlisted for Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

East Suffolk Council's work to bring empty and neglected homes back into use has been shortlisted for the Best Housing, Regeneration or New Build Initiative.

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “Over 260 nominations were received from organisations across the country and so it is a great achievement to be shortlisted twice.

"Our Housing Team works tirelessly to help people in housing need and I am delighted to see these two innovative housing schemes chosen as finalists for these competitive national awards.”

The APSE Service Awards ceremony takes place online on December 16.