SURVEY: Tell us how the cost of living crisis is affecting you

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:42 PM April 11, 2022
Online energy bills due to rise in cost of living crisis

People are facing rising costs in many aspects of everyday life - Credit: PA

People across Waveney and beyond are facing rising costs for fuel, heating and food, while council tax and national insurance payments are also increasing. 

We're asking Journal readers how the spiralling prices are impacting on their lives with our Cost of Living survey.

Our comprehensive survey asks a series of key questions, such as are you worse off financially than a year ago, are you cutting back on shopping and using cars and would you consider taking a second job or selling possessions to help make ends meet.

