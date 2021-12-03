Suffolk seaside village named among coastal property hotspots

Kessingland, near Lowestoft, is among the most in-demand seaside resorts in the country - Credit: John Ellerby/newzulu.com

Homes in Kessingland sell faster than those in most other UK coastal resorts, with average purchases taking less than a month, it has been revealed.

Figures released by Rightmove show properties in the Suffolk village, just south of Lowestoft, are sold for an average price of £219,538.

But they are very much in-demand, with houses in the village being snapped up an average of just 25 days after they hit the market.

This was the joint-fourth quickest time from listing to sold. The hottest coastal property market was Saltcoats in Scotland where homes sold in just 19 days on average.

Kessingland is home to Africa Alive!, a popular zoo on the Suffolk coast - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The national average time to sell a home is 44 days.

Kessingland has a population of about 4,000, but it has good transport links on the A12, a lengthy beach and is home to the Africa Alive! wildlife park.

To produce the report, Rightmove compared activity on its website between January 1 and November 24 this year with the same time period in 2020.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said: "After a year where coastal locations really captured the imagination of British buyers, it’s interesting to reflect on how the overall picture looks at the end of the year.

"Overall, this has been the year that either through changed lifestyle priorities, or the ability to work remotely, living in coastal areas has become possible for more buyers, which is reflected in the data we’re seeing in this study."