Plans lodged to demolish property for new 32-bed care home

Street scene as proposed for the new care home provided plans get the go-ahead for demolition of 40-44 Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft. - Credit: Condyloft House Architects

Plans have been put in to rip down a bungalow and build a new care home development, offering something "truly special" in a coastal town.

Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare has submitted plans to revamp a site opposite the first home it ever acquired.

Kingsley Healthcare home Lilac Lodge in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The company bought Lilac Lodge in Oulton Broad in 1999 and has since expanded to cater for residents in more than 30 homes across the country.

And the company has now lodged plans to revamp Lavender Cottage - directly opposite its original site in Gorleston Road.

The application for a proposed 32-bed new build care home centres around the "demolition of 40-44 Gorleston Road and construction of care home (Class C2) with associated highways, landscaping and drainage works."

The scheme lodged by agents Bidwells, on behalf of Mr M Malik, for Kingsley Healthcare, is currently awaiting decision with the council.

Lavender Cottage in Lowestoft. - Credit: Condyloft House Architects

A design and access statement from architects Condyloft House said: "Lavender Cottage at 44 Gorleston Road, Lowestoft is the sister home to Lilac Lodge situated directly across Gorleston Road.

Lilac Lodge care home. - Credit: Condyloft House Architects

"Together, the homes provide skilled dementia and residential care for 34 residents."

With Lavender Cottage described as "no longer sustainable in its current form" it adds: "Kingsley Healthcare have reviewed the current provision, the need for investment to maintain the future of the home, as well as the increased need for care in this community, and have identified the need to create a new care home facility on the site."

It comes after plans for a new build 26-bed care home - which was based on a site combining two plots at 42 and 44 Gorleston Road - was refused by the council in February 2021.

With the design for this new application "developed over a number of months as part of the community engagement process" the proposed scheme has reduced the development area of the care home, in comparison to the refused scheme.

It concludes: "The development would retain and expand a valuable care service in the heart of the community."

Reaction

Stephen Pullinger, Kingsley’s marketing and customer relations director, said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to present a scheme which has taken on board local concerns from our neighbours.

“Our design teams have worked tirelessly to develop a scheme which will be sympathetic to the urban surroundings while still meeting all the requirements of a luxurious, boutique home.

“We were thrilled with the response we received from stakeholders in our early dialogue and are excited that should the scheme come to fruition, it will offer something truly special for the residents of Oulton Broad and the wider Lowestoft.

“Lavender Cottage, being the first home acquired by Kingsley, is a reminder of our humble beginnings.

"It’s been a delight to work on the plans and we are hopeful that the reinvestment will be supported by our neighbours and locals."



