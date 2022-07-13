'Further 100 jobs' to be created with go-ahead for new 32-bed care home

A vision of what Lavender Cottage will look like. - Credit: Condyloft House Architects

A scheme that could see a "further 100 jobs" created as part of a luxury care home development has been given the green light.

Plans from Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare for an "exciting care home development in Oulton Broad" were approved last week.

The plans - centring around "Demolition of 40-44 Gorleston Road, and construction of care home with associated highways, landscaping and drainage works" - had been lodged with East Suffolk Council in December.

After Lilac Lodge in Oulton Broad became the first care home to be bought by Kingsley Healthcare in 1999, the company lodged plans to revamp Lavender Cottage - directly opposite its original site in Gorleston Road.

A spokesman said: "The development in Gorleston Road, Oulton Broad, has been planned to modern environmental standards and will provide 32 beautifully appointed bedrooms, vaulted ceiling dining rooms and lounges, a stylish café and a hair and beauty salon.

"The first-floor lounge will open on to a terrace overlooking a beautiful courtyard."

Among the landscaped grounds will be a sensory garden and an ecology area.

The spokesman added: "There will be hotel quality dining facilities with silver service to enhance the meal-time experience."

With the plans approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers last week, a report from a delegated officer at the council said: "The construction of the care home will provide much needed additional care home bed spaces as identified in the local plan in a highly suitable location.

"It is therefore considered that on balance that the positives just outweigh the negatives and as such permission should be granted."

In recommending that "planning permission be granted" subject to conditions and in granting approval, a decision notice letter to the agents from the council stated: "Permission is hereby granted by East Suffolk Council."

Kingsley Healthcare CEO Daya Thayan said: “We have worked closely with local councillors, planners and the local community and are delighted to present this scheme for a beautiful boutique care home that will define luxury care offering.

“It will create a further 100 jobs in the local area.”

He added that the scheme for Lavender Cottage was among a number of projects under way or planned as part of Kingsley’s Vision 2025 - with £150m being committed to "build new facilities and reconfigure existing services.”

Reaction

Kingsley Healthcare operations director Debbie McGovern said: “It has been our goal to deliver the best care facilities for Oulton Broad and we are delighted to be able to bring this scheme to fruition in the months ahead.”

Home manager Zena Stotter said: “Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage is a highly trusted home in the local community and bedrooms are in huge demand.

“We are delighted to be able to meet that local need through this superb scheme.”

Operations manager Damithi Perera said: “I would like to thank our families, councillors and the local community for their support in shaping our development.”

Marketing director Stephen Pullinger said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the community, councillors and planners as well as our partners, including Rob Patkai at Condy Lofthouse Architects, Martin Doughty, of Richard Jackson Engineering and Ian Hill and Sarah Hornbrook, of Bidwells Planning Consultants.”