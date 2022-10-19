Setback in bid to build new home in 'large garden'

Plans to build a three-bedroom home behind a residential street have suffered a setback.

A proposal had been lodged to build a two-storey home behind a house in The Avenue, Lowestoft.

But councillors on Lowestoft Town Council's planning committee this week called for the plans to be rejected.

Earlier this year, plans for two new homes on the land were rejected by East Suffolk Council, who expressed concerns over "poor design" which failed to "preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area."

Discussing the latest bid to build one home during Tuesday evening's planning committee meeting, councillor Wendy Brooks said: "It's still a lot of development going on.

"Just because someone has a big garden, if we are going to try and recover nature, it doesn't mean that we should build on every green space."

A design and access statement submitted as part of the planning application states the new proposal is for a two-storey, three-bedroom home.

It states: "Due to the significant set back from the road, there will be no impact on the street but much work has gone into providing a design that fits in well with the conservation area.

"The coach house proposal has a gable end with a Tudor timber style and rendered panels to match common elements in the house

design within the area.

"One outbuilding is to be removed to allow access to the site from The Avenue."

Councillor Peter Lang, who proposed rejecting the plans on the grounds of overdevelopment and a loss of habitat, said: "I don't like houses in people's large gardens."

The committee unanimously recommended rejecting the proposal, although East Suffolk Council, as planning authority, will have the final say on plans at a later date.