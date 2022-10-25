Councillors blast developer over 'broken promise' amid vegan café row

A property developer has defended a proposed change to redevelopment plans after being accused of breaking a promise to the community.

Since buying the former Royal Court Hotel, on London Road South, Lowestoft, Safdar Khan has seen the site transformed, with work ongoing to create 15 residential flats.

But after advertising commercial space on the ground floor, which was intended to be a café or shop, through four different agents for "well over" two years, he has had "zero interest" in anyone taking it on.

The former Royal Court Hotel, in Lowestoft, could see a further two flats created on the ground floor - Credit: Mick Howes

A change of use application has been lodged with East Suffolk Council, and was discussed at a meeting of Lowestoft Town Council's planning committee last week, where councillors slammed the proposal.

Councillor Wendy Brooks said: "I'm quite cross about this. This was approved because of a promise to the community that they would have a vegan café and community space.

"This is a heritage building and one that people cared about, and the owner worked very hard to get people on-side with this application by promising this.

"Having got them on-side he's now proposing getting rid of it."

Mr Khan said feedback he has received from agents and prospective tenants show it is not a "viable" space for business.

He said: "I would love to rent it out to a business, but it has been advertised since we bought it with four different agents and we have had no interest.

"It doesn't have a shopfront and looks like a block with no view inside.

"The entrance is a big problem too because no one wants to share access with residents, and then you've got health and safety issues with carrying hot food between two small units.

"I've tried approaching local businesses and multi-national ones, but now it's just dead space and we can't just leave it empty.

"There are other cafes nearby too and it would have only been competition for them, and two more flats wouldn't bring the area down when it's a whole block."

Work has been ongoing since Safdar Khan bought the London Road South site in 2019 - Credit: Mick Howes

At the meeting, councillor Christian Newsome voiced concerns about the increased pressure on local parking that two more flats would bring if the proposal is approved.

Councillor Peter Lang said: "It's probably because they've had no interest in people taking it on and there's other vacant properties nearby.

"But I'm afraid I'm with Wendy on that. There was a promise of a café, regardless of what type it was, and now it's not going to be.

"It's quite a large development as it was and I think we should reject it because it's overdevelopment.

"The original development should stand and they should try to let it, even if it's not as a café but as a community space or a shop."

The committee unanimously agreed to recommend refusal of the plans, although East Suffolk Council, as planning authority, will have the final say at a later date.

The former Royal Court Hotel has been closed since 2009. - Credit: Mick Howes

Interest in flats high

Mr Khan, managing director of Lowestoft Court Apartments Ltd, said construction workers are expected to hand over the site later this year.

He added interest in renting the flats had been expressed already, particularly among workers at the offshore wind farms, Gull Wing bridge and Sizewell C, as well as other local professionals.

He said the flats would "bring money back into the town", with the site sitting empty for a number of years.

The Royal Court Hotel closed in 2009 after Waveney District Council's environmental health team deemed the property unsafe due to hazardous electrical installations.

At the time, the former seaside hotel was being used to provide emergency accommodation to homeless people in the area, and was placed on the market shortly after the closure.

The proposed change of use would see the site transformed into 17 new flats.