Councillors oppose HMO bid for empty shop

Plans have been lodged to create a HMO on Norwich Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Town councillors have objected to a proposal to turn an empty Lowestoft shop into a house of multiple occupancy.

The proposed changes to the Norwich Road property were discussed by Lowestoft Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday.

The plans involve converting the flat and ground-floor shop into an HMO for up to seven occupants, with extensions planned on the ground-floor and first floor.

Yet the plans were criticised for being an "overdevelopment" for the site.

Councillor Wendy Brooks said: "There's not enough bin storage for me. You're talking about seven single-occupancy flats, and I think it's an overdevelopment of the site."

Councillor Peter Lang added: "There's only storage for three bins and I think it's just too large and an overdevelopment."

The committee unanimously agreed to recommend East Suffolk Council refuse the application when the matter is discussed by the district's northern planning committee at a later date.

A report prepared by the applicant's agent Windsor and Patania, prepared ahead of the meeting, states: "The bedrooms respect the minimum standard requirements and are provided with en-suites, where possible, to create a comfortable environment for the occupants to live in."