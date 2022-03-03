News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Housing

Scores of beach huts installed as work on £2.6m scheme continues

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:21 AM March 3, 2022
Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

Further beach huts have been unveiled along a popular seafront as work continues as part of a £2.6m scheme.

Last month the first of 72 bold new beach huts were installed on Lowestoft’s South Beach.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the 72 contemporary beach huts replacing the 58 concrete beach chalets that were closed in 2016 due to safety concerns, these were demolished on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft in July 2020.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

After the first delivery of materials for the huts themselves arrived on February 10, a section of the upper promenade was closed on February 14. 

Further deliveries have taken place over recent weeks on Thursday's and Friday's followed by offloading on the following Monday - and this is likely to continue up until the end of this month, subject to weather conditions.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

Designed by architects Chaplin Farrant, the modern beach huts are on two levels.

With the work being undertaken by Lowestoft-based contractor MS Oakes Ltd, the new beach huts are expected to be completed in May.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach.

Further bold new beach huts have been installed on Lowestoft's South Beach. - Credit: Mick Howes

For further details about buying or hiring a beach hut email lowestoft.beach@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

'Multi-national brand' could transform vacant former service station

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich town centre earlier today. Forecasters say there could be heavy snowfall at times this after

Suffolk Live News

Will Suffolk see snow as wintery showers forecast?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Southwold Lions Fete on Southwold Common.Bank Holiday Monday 2013

Revival of long standing tradition with popular fête set to return

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Super Kitchen Chinese takeaway in Lowestoft.

All the Chinese takeaways in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon