Scores of beach huts installed as work on £2.6m scheme continues
- Credit: Mick Howes
Further beach huts have been unveiled along a popular seafront as work continues as part of a £2.6m scheme.
Last month the first of 72 bold new beach huts were installed on Lowestoft’s South Beach.
With the 72 contemporary beach huts replacing the 58 concrete beach chalets that were closed in 2016 due to safety concerns, these were demolished on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft in July 2020.
After the first delivery of materials for the huts themselves arrived on February 10, a section of the upper promenade was closed on February 14.
Further deliveries have taken place over recent weeks on Thursday's and Friday's followed by offloading on the following Monday - and this is likely to continue up until the end of this month, subject to weather conditions.
Designed by architects Chaplin Farrant, the modern beach huts are on two levels.
With the work being undertaken by Lowestoft-based contractor MS Oakes Ltd, the new beach huts are expected to be completed in May.
For further details about buying or hiring a beach hut email lowestoft.beach@eastsuffolk.gov.uk