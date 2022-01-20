News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Where will new homes be built in Lowestoft?

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:35 AM January 20, 2022
Suffolk County Council appoints Lovell Partnerships as preferred bidder

Suffolk County Council announced Lovell Partnerships as the preferred bidder to build 3,000 new homes across Suffolk - Credit: Lovell Partnerships

More than 1,000 new homes will be built in Lowestoft as part of council plans to meet housing needs for local communities.

With a preferred bidder announced this month for the joint venture alliance between Suffolk County Council and Lovell Partnerships, the homes will deliver new housing-led developments on under-used council land.

In Lowestoft, this will be on 89 hectares of arable land near Corton in north Lowestoft.

A six-week consultation was launched in January 2021 to gather views over the plans, with the masterplan for the site including approximately 1,300 new homes, as well as a new primary school including early yeas provision, a retirement community, playing fields, a local community and retail centre, employment land and green infrastructure.

The land had been allocated for mixed-use development in East Suffolk Council's Waveney Local Plan.

Other sites included in the district council's local plan include land between Hall Lane and Union Lane in Oulton for up to 190 new homes and around 1,380 new homes at Kirkley waterfront.

Around 900 homes could also be built on land south of The Street in Carlton Colville.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon