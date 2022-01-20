Where will new homes be built in Lowestoft?
- Credit: Lovell Partnerships
More than 1,000 new homes will be built in Lowestoft as part of council plans to meet housing needs for local communities.
With a preferred bidder announced this month for the joint venture alliance between Suffolk County Council and Lovell Partnerships, the homes will deliver new housing-led developments on under-used council land.
In Lowestoft, this will be on 89 hectares of arable land near Corton in north Lowestoft.
A six-week consultation was launched in January 2021 to gather views over the plans, with the masterplan for the site including approximately 1,300 new homes, as well as a new primary school including early yeas provision, a retirement community, playing fields, a local community and retail centre, employment land and green infrastructure.
The land had been allocated for mixed-use development in East Suffolk Council's Waveney Local Plan.
Other sites included in the district council's local plan include land between Hall Lane and Union Lane in Oulton for up to 190 new homes and around 1,380 new homes at Kirkley waterfront.
Around 900 homes could also be built on land south of The Street in Carlton Colville.
Most Read
- 1 Care home builds 'shopping lane' to promote resident independence
- 2 Can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?
- 3 Popular bookstore looking ahead to next new chapter in Lowestoft
- 4 Lowestoft man arrested 200 miles from home after police hunt
- 5 White van stolen from outside home in Lowestoft
- 6 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
- 7 Burglars steal Voodoo road bike during garage break-in
- 8 Two e-scooters and cannabis seized in Lowestoft
- 9 Vehicle parked outside Lowestoft home targeted by vandals
- 10 Joy as golden youngsters gain chief scout awards