New homes earmarked for former offices near town centre

New homes could be unveiled as part of a scheme to transform the site of large former offices close to the centre of Lowestoft.

In September last year plans were lodged to convert a single storey, purpose built office building on Milton Road East - the former Shaw Trust offices that closed at the end of 2019 - into four new retail sites.

But with the scheme subsequently withdrawn in August, the vacant former Shaw Trust offices have now been empty for two years.

Now it could be set for a new lease of life, as plans have been submitted to demolish the building and create six two-bedroom town houses.

An application, centring around the "development of six, two bed dwellings after demolition of existing building" at 15 to 18 Milton Road East in Lowestoft is currently "awaiting decision".

A design and access statement submitted to East Suffolk Council by agent Rees Pryer Architects, on behalf of the applicant East Suffolk Council, states that the earmarked site is an "excellent opportunity to deliver six much needed two bedroom homes."

It adds: "The existing building and walls on the site will be demolished and cleared.

"The proposed dwellings will be two storey.

"Each property will only have one parking space due to the site constraints, but the site's location allows it to have good links to public transport and local amenities.

"Each property to have a small private garden with a shed capable of accommodating two bicycles."

With the development "to be provided for affordable rent", it adds that the six, two bedroom dwellings will be made up of two homes for three people and four homes for four people.

In summary, it concludes: "The proposal is for the redevelopment of a brownfield site within the development boundary of Lowestoft.

"The proposal will improve the contribution the site makes to the street scene.

"The six proposed two bed dwellings will provide much needed sustainable affordable housing for the town.

"A parking space is provided for each property, accessed in a similar way to existing parking on the site."



