New flats earmarked for empty former butchers shop

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop with living accommodation on Norwich Road, Lowestoft, - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Three new flats could be unveiled at the site of a vacant shop, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council to turn a former family butchers in Lowestoft into new homes.

The change of use plans, which are currently awaiting decision, centre around "conversion and change of use" of the former A & S Dawson butchers shop with living accommodation on Norwich Road, Lowestoft - which has been vacant for a number of years - to "form three self contained flats."

The scheme lodged by agents Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd, on behalf of Mr J Cole, is currently awaiting decision with the council.

A design and access statement said: "The existing site area, measuring 123.0 sq m, consists of a single structure with the building over ground, first floor.

"This use has ceased since February 1, 2017, with a planning application being approved in 2017 but not completed and now expired.

"The change of use offers flats within the mainly residential town centre in line with the Local Plan.

"This property has been a butchers up until that use ceased due to that owner ceasing trading, which we believe to be due to competition within the town centre at the time and out of town shopping.

"Marketing has been completed, but no one has any interest in opening a butchers in the location."

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft - a three-bed terraced house - went under the hammer at an online auction in October last year

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it was sold on a freehold tenure for £90,000.

The design and access statement adds: "No alteration to the external features of the building are proposed, other than windows and doors.

"The small rear lobby will be demolished, with no extension of the property being required

to facilitate the conversion to residential units."

The scheme, which was lodged with the council last month, is due to be decided in the coming weeks.