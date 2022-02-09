Green light for new homes despite fears for schoolchildren's safety
- Credit: Chaplin Farrant Ltd
Dozens of new homes are to be built in a village despite concerns over the safety of schoolchildren.
East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee approved plans for 65 new homes and landscaped open space on land north of Chapel Road in Wrentham at a meeting on Tuesday, February 8.
During the meeting, Ian Watson, chair of Wrentham Parish Council, called for councillors to include a condition for the developer to create a place for school buses to pull in, as well as a bus shelter and bicycle storage.
He said: "Parents and children attended our earlier planning meeting to express concerns over child safety when catching the school bus.
"Wrentham has no schools and the closest are too far away for children to walk or cycle.
"Chapel Road is busy with traffic and narrow, not much bigger than a country lane, and buses often mount the grass verge to allow cars to pass.
"Children often congregate on the large grass verge during the morning pick-up, and they have no protection from the rain and nowhere to secure their bikes."
Most Read
- 1 Oulton dad faces £200,000 Singapore hospital bill after son born early
- 2 Restaurant started by Beatles superfan celebrates 40th anniversary
- 3 Second World War veteran celebrates incredible 101st birthday
- 4 Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft
- 5 Police hunt Norwich man with links to Lowestoft
- 6 Suzuki fails to stop after crash in east Suffolk
- 7 Over £1,300 raised for 'beautiful little girl' who died of sepsis aged 2
- 8 Vandals scratch car parked in layby from front to back
- 9 Starstruck pupils 'inspired' by Ipswich Town Ladies striker
Mark Nolan, managing director of architects Chaplin Farrant, said a proposed lay-by for buses was considered inappropriate by Highways as it created a blind spot.
He said: "Our proposals would provide 65 much needed new homes, 20 of which will be affordable, in a landscaped, open-space setting with play equipment open for all residents in Wrentham.
"We have worked closely with the parish council to hear their views and try to address their concerns.
"Children are currently picked up outside Chatten Close, not our site.
"The highways authority are happy we are increasing the width of the road and have no objections."
Councillors unanimously approved the plans, with the planning department to work with the parish council and Highways authority to explore options to improve the bus stop.
Councillor Alison Cackett said: "I understand Highway's concerns about visibility, but there is no thought given to children's safety.
"We live in rural areas where there are only buses to take children to school.
"It is alright saying there has been no accidents so far, but what happens when a child is killed because someone has come roaring up the road after it's been widened?
"It will be too late."