Plans still in development for new 1,300 home garden village

Plans continue to be developed for a landmark garden village which could see around 1,300 new homes built near Lowestoft.

A six-week consultation was launched in January 2021 to gather views over plans for the North of Lowestoft Garden Village, which could be built on 89 hectares of arable land near Corton.

The masterplan for the site, unveiled before the consultation, includes the development of approximately 1,300 new homes, a new primary school including early years provision, a retirement community, playing fields, a local community and retail centre, employment land and green infrastructure.

At the time, landowners Suffolk County Council said they hoped to submit plans to planning authority East Suffolk Council in the autumn of 2021.

A county council spokesperson said: "We continue to work on the plan following the public consultation which took place in January and February 2021.

"We expect to bring a final draft to a further public consultation over the coming months, which will be used to help develop an eventual planning application."

The land had been allocated for mixed-use development in East Suffolk Council's Waveney Local Plan.