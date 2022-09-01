'Serious shortage' of homes warning as couple face homelessness

A Lowestoft couple have hit out at the lack of suitable housing in the town - Credit: Mike Page

A Lowestoft couple warn they could be made homeless after being told to leave their home of the last decade.

Bernard Harrison and wife Diane were served an eviction notice without reason after new landlords inherited their south Lowestoft home.

The couple have lived in the house for the last decade but, following the death of their landlady earlier this year, the house was left to six other people.

Mrs Harrison, who is 81 and disabled, has spent the last three weeks scouring the market, but has been unable to find anywhere to live which is suitable for her needs and within their price range.

With the couple needing to leave their current home in mid-October, time is running out to find somewhere to go.

Mr Harrison, 79, said: "There is a serious shortage of houses or flats we could consider.

"We're not getting a lot of sleep because we're worried about where we can go.

"We try to stick to the rules and pay our bills but everything is going against us.

"It is absolutely immoral when you think about our health and age."

Mrs Harrison said she "never thought" she would have to leave their home at her age.

She said: "It's terrible. Everywhere is just so expensive.

"I just don't know what is going to happen to us.

"If we can't find anywhere the council will regard us as homeless and might be able to offer us temporary accommodation, but that would mean I'd have to give up my two cats and I can't lose them.

"I'm disabled and not in very good health, so to have to move at my age is a terrible thing.

"I can hardly walk so I don't know how I can help pack up the whole house."

Their current home was adapted for Mrs Harrison's needs when the couple moved in.

Mr Harrison said: "We are not well off.

"I do the best I can and look after her and we like to think we're managing.

"She was recovering from a big operation when we first moved in and we were able to get the house adapted so she could live a normal life.

"They did a marvellous job of it."

The owners of the home have not responded to this newspaper's request for comment.

An East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “Our Housing Needs team can help those at risk of becoming homeless, or likely to lose their home, at the earliest opportunity.

“If anyone is due to be evicted and is in need of housing advice and assistance, we would encourage them to get in touch with our Housing Needs team as soon as possible to discuss the support that might be available.”