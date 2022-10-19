Backing for plans to convert former barbers into home

The former Hair For Men II shop in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A "very popular" former barber shop could be converted into a home.

Plans have been lodged to convert the former Hair For Men II barbers in Oxford Road, Lowestoft, into a home.

Lowestoft Town Council's planning committee discussed the proposal at a meeting at Hamilton House on Tuesday evening, October 18.

Councillor Wendy Brooks said: "We are very lucky in this area that we have a number of good small corner shops and hairdressers.

"We're very well-served as a community.

"It was a fabulous barbers for years and very popular but it could equally serve as a house."

The business ceased trading in the premises "some time ago," the committee heard.

The committee unanimously recommended approving the plans, with a final decision on the change to come from East Suffolk Council as planning authority.