News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Housing

House of multiple occupancy near town centre set for auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:26 PM September 26, 2022
The HMO on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia

The HMO on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A six-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) is set to be auctioned off next month.

The HMO on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on October 26 with a guide price of £230,000 - £250,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers – for the property at 9, Alexandra Road in Lowestoft - states: "Six bedroom income generating Licensed HMO towards the centre of Lowestoft.

The HMO on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia

The HMO on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

"The property comprises a six bedroom licensed HMO and is located towards the centre of Lowestoft, benefitting from a range of local amenities and proximity to the train station.

"The property is well maintained and benefits from a large garden to the rear.

"The property is currently generating an income of £2,700pcm (£32,400pa) with longstanding tenants in situ."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Pakefield beach is a dellightfully wild, rural fringe of Lowestoft. Photo: Lindsay Want

Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_wellwellwell_lowestoft_sep22

New bistro opening in Lowestoft already has plans for expansion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The New Taco Bell restaurant in Lowestoft town centre opens on September 21.

Food and Drink

'Say Hola!' New Taco Bell restaurant opening in coastal town

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Piers Colby at The Grit in Lowestoft.

New lease of life as former court rooms promote town's 'unique heritage'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon