House of multiple occupancy near town centre set for auction

A six-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) is set to be auctioned off next month.

The HMO on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on October 26 with a guide price of £230,000 - £250,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure.

The property description from the auctioneers – for the property at 9, Alexandra Road in Lowestoft - states: "Six bedroom income generating Licensed HMO towards the centre of Lowestoft.

"The property comprises a six bedroom licensed HMO and is located towards the centre of Lowestoft, benefitting from a range of local amenities and proximity to the train station.

"The property is well maintained and benefits from a large garden to the rear.

"The property is currently generating an income of £2,700pcm (£32,400pa) with longstanding tenants in situ."